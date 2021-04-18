Cumberland County schools will hold pre-registration for the 2021-’22 school year from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. May.
Pre-K registration for students who will be age 4 will be at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd.
Parents or guardians do not need to bring their child to the Complex.
They will need birth certificate with state seal, an updated immunization record, Social Security card, and proof of income such as tax return or proof government assistance such as a current food stamp card.
Applicants will be accepted through a lottery drawing.
Kindergarten registration will take place at the school individuals are zoned to attend.
Parents and guardians should bring the child’s birth certificate with state seal, an updated immunization record, proof of residency and Social Security card.
Contact Dr. Rebecca Farley at 931-484-6135 or rfarley@ccschools.k12tn.net for more information.
