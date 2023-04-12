Enrollment opens April 17 for new kindergarten students for the 2023-’24 school year.
Parents are asked to go to www.ccschools.k12tn.net and click the red button, “2023-2024 Student Enrollment/Registration,” for instructions.
Those who do not have electronic devices can stop by their school or Central Office at 368 Fourth St., Crossville, to use a computer.
New kindergarten students for the 2023-’24 school year are required to report to their zoned school on May 1. Enrollment must be completed before that date.
Any student enrolling in Cumberland County School system should provide:
Birth certificate or officially acceptable evidence of date of birth at the time of registration.
Tennessee Immunization Form, which may be obtained at the health department.
The child must have a physical examination when enrolling in Cumberland County Schools for the first time.
Proof of legal guardianship. If parents are divorced, a copy of the divorce agreement with the judge’s signature must be provided showing which parent has legal guardianship.
Proof of residency. Parent(s) or legal guardian(s) must provide proof of residency in Cumberland County. The correct name and address must be on a document such as a water bill, phone bill, gas or electric bill, or a rent or mortgage receipt. Miscellaneous mail is not acceptable.
A Social Security card is requested, not required.
Contact Karri Hobby at 931-484-6135 or khobby@ccschools.k12tn.net for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.