Cumberland County High School High School senior Katelyn Carpenter has been named Fairfield Glade Lions Club December Student of the Month.
Carpenter was selected by her high school counselor Dawn Shaw to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Co-Chair Bill and Mary Green named Carpenter Student of the Month, along with Corporate Partner Mark and Joyce Gordon.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Carpenter is an active member of many school clubs and organizations. She is president of the Rotary-sponsored Interact Club (sponsored by the Rotary Club) and vice president of FFA.
She participated in the Tennessee FFA Leadership Training Camp and is the CCHS tennis team’s No. 1 ranked female player.
Carpenter is also on the “A” Honor Roll and is a member of the Academic Team.
Her volunteer activities and organizations include memberships in the countywide 4-H Archery group and Crossville First United Methodist Church youth group.
She volunteers with Cumberland County Special Olympics, Friends of Virgin Falls Trail Management, Homestead Apple Festival, CCHS Greenhouse and Cumberland County Tennis Association.
Her hobbies include beekeeping, gardening, hiking, and listening to audiobooks.
Carpenter’s future plans include attending the University of Tennessee in Knoxville as an Air Force ROTC cadet studying environmental engineering with a minor in agriculture soil sciences.
Carpenter is another example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school and community activities during her four years in high school.
Mark and Joyce Gordon, and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club, wish her much success in her future goals.
Carpenter and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April with all Students of the Month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
