Every year Fleet Reserve Branch 294 sponsors an Americanism Essay Contest. Students from grades 7-12 are encouraged to write a 150-word essay whose theme changes from year to year. The 2020-2021 theme was “The Bill of Rights and Me.”
This year’s junior winner is Reagan Freitag who hails from Cumberland County High School. Reagan received both a certificate and a $150 cash award for placing first. FRA Branch members extend a hearty congratulations!
The Bill of Rights and Me
By Reagan Freitag
Considering the creation of the Bill of Rights, the first amendment — the freedom of speech, religion, and the press — is the one Americans and myself enjoy the most. This established the personal privacies of Americans which was the ultimate reason for these laws to be passed. The Bill of Rights as a whole allows us Americans to own freedom without the government interfering. In our society today, we would not be allowed to have our own voice, to speak our own religion, nor to protect ourselves without the creation of these essential rights. I believe that these rights were crucial to the people of the United States. The Bill of Rights gives freedom for me to be myself and speak my opinion.
Imagine living in a world where you get no say in what the government agrees on. A supporter of the Bill of Rights, Thomas Jefferson, said, “A Bill of Rights is what the people are entitled to against every government, and what no just government should refuse, or rest on inference.” Without these rights, if the government becomes entirely unprincipled, people could be falsely accused then sentenced to jail. Their choice of religion, race, and sexuality could also be used to falsely accuse people. The establishment of the Bill of Rights is necessary to protect individual liberty of the people of the United States. Never take these rights for granted, without them we would not be able to live our lives to the fullest.
