Cumberland County High School senior Joanna Hopkins has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club August 2020 Student of the Month.
Hopkins was selected by her school counselor Robin Hull to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Joanna “Student of the Month” along with her corporate partner, Best Friends Veterinary Hospital.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. Hopkins is an active member of many clubs and organizations including the National Beta Club, the CCHS Academic Team and the CCHS Tennis Team.
She works at Marco’s Pizza.
Her hobbies include crocheting/knitting, woodturning and spending time with her family.
Future plans are to seek employment in the field of accounting.
Hopkins is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school. Best Friends Veterinary Hospital and the entire membership of the Fairfield Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
Joanna and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April 2021 with all “Students of the Month.” The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque and their name and special month printed on it.
