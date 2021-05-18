Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 is pleased to announce that Cumberland County High School senior Ivy Queen has been selected as their 2021 scholarship award recipient. Ivy was awarded with a Certificate of Recognition and $1000 scholarship check which will be forwarded to her selected higher level of education institution.
Ivy is a CCHS senior who graduated with a perfect ACT composite score of 36. She maintained 4.0 at Roane State Community College and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Science while attending CCHS. She maintained a 3.97 GPA unweighted score (a 4.0 being the highest) and a 4.47 GPA (with a 5.0 being the highest score). The difference in the scores involves the complexity of the curriculum. Her favorite subjects are math, chemistry and physics.
Some of her academic achievements include being the Tennessee State Mathematic contest second-place winner in Algebra 2 for 2019; RSCC president’s list for fall 2019, spring 2020 and fall 2020; honors projects in Calculus, Chemistry 1, with far too many achievements to list.
She is an avid violinist having achieved recognition at the 2019 RSCC Academic Festival 2019 and awarded first-place instrumental solo. She has played in the Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra from fifth grade to senior. She was a concertmaster in the eighth, 10 and 11 grades and in between her studies and musical interests, she formed her own string quartet.
Ivy is also an avid artist who draws, paints and interfaces with digital and multimedia art which she considers to be her hobby. In her spare time, she completed a 10-hour OSHA Certification in Construction.
While attending Reed College located in Portland, OR, her goals are to graduate with a double major degree in computer science and mathematics. Her ultimate goal is to acquire an engineering master’s degree upon graduating Reed College. To quote Ivy, “I like to say that my brain works like a computer because I think about everything from a logical perspective even art or language. This intense curiosity drives me towards a career in computer engineering.”
Fleet Reserve Branch 294 extends a hearty congratulations and wishes her much success as she faces the world of the future.
