For a fun twist in integrating imagination into the curriculum, Mrs. Wyatt’s PreK class has been trying to catch a leprechaun.
Amy Wyatt explained that this is a STEM exercise that incorporates storytelling elements in addition to geographical and cultural studies of Ireland. The students helped to build a pulley trap to catch the wily leprechaun and waited eagerly for him to appear.
Each appearance the leprechaun would leave behind a belonging like a gold coin or a shoe and a limerick signed Liam the Leprechaun. The students practiced their own rhyming by writing poems about the Leprechaun. His final appearance before returning to Ireland was on St. Patrick’s Day, where he brought rainbow donuts, green lemonade, a pot of gold, and a note to try again next year.
