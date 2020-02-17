Homestead Elementary School will begin using the PowerUp Your School fitness and learning program thanks to the Volunteer Energy Cooperative’s VECustomers Share Grant.
PowerUp Your School is an evidence-based physical activity program aligned with academic standards. Students build upon reading and math skills through exercises, activities, and games.
“It is with great pleasure the VECustomers Share Board was able to give money to Homestead Elementary to support the PowerUp Your School program,” said David Murphy, Vice President of Marketing and Economic Development for Volunteer Energy Cooperative.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to start PowerUp Your School at Homestead Elementary,” said PE Teacher, Lauren Mathews. “Our students will benefit from the PowerUp resources that make fitness enjoyable for their age, while also having a positive impact on their academic achievement.”
Established in 2001 by Volunteer Energy, VECustomers Share is an elective round-up program that benefits non-profit organizations served by the Cooperative. Customers’ monthly bills are rounded up to the nearest dollar, resulting in an annual average increase of $5.94, for those participating in the program. A board of directors, including Cumberland County representatives Holly Neal and Jerry Mayo, meet monthly to determine the eligibility of grant applicants and amount to be awarded. Each month, the Share Board gives away around $30,000 to eligible grant recipients.
Homestead Elementary is the first Cumberland County School to implement PowerUp Your School and will serve as a pilot site for the district. As a result of participating in the exercises and games students will be more focused and engaged when they re-enter the classroom. Following the pilot, the system hopes to expand the program to additional schools next year.
The PowerUp Your School program is now in more than thirty school across Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, Indiana, Arizona and Wisconsin.
For more information about the VECustomers Share program visit: https://vec.org/community-programs/vecustomers-share/ or to learn about PowerUp Your School visit: www.powerupfitness.net.
