As FRA Branch 294 closes out its 2021 Americanism Essay and scholarship recipient campaign, they wish to recognize its final Americanism Essay winner whose theme this year was “The Bill of Rights and Me.” This year’s winning seventh-grader, hailing from Pleasant Hill Elementary School, is Kayle Hodges. Her achievement earned Kayle $150 and a Certificate of Achievement. Her winning essay was forwarded to the FRA Southeast Region where it was judged against seventh-grade student submittals from 33 branches located in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina. Her outstanding essay was recognized by the Southeast Regional Essay Committee who awarded her as the regional second-place winner. Her monetary rewards and Certificate of Achievement were presented to her at a recent FRA Branch 294 meeting where she read her essay to the membership who honored her with applauds and accolades.
Branch 294 extends a hearty congratulations with hopes that she will compete as an eighth-grade entry in 2022 Americanism Essay campaign.
The Bill of Rights and Me
By Kayle Hodges
The Bill of Rights is a part of the Constitution that contains our rights. Without the Bill of Rights, we would not have the rights we take for granted in our country.
Our country is free and that’s all thanks to the governmental system we have. The main rights we all know are the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” There is a right to a fair trial as well. These are just basic human rights.
There are 10 amendments in the Bill of Rights. The Bill of Rights affects everyone including me. I take my rights for granted, as do many people. However, these rights we are given are not recognized as they should be.
I am thankful the Bill of Rights gives me the freedom to actively play a part in society. I believe as though these rights are essential for me to feel important and valued. The Bill of Rights is a fundamental piece of what builds the society that we created. We live in an amazing country, however it has been torn here recently. I feel as though the torn society we possess needs to know we were not always like this. We were once a team using these rights to freely express ourselves in a way to change the world.
I believe we can be like that again. We were given this opportunity by the Bill of Rights, and we can be like that again.
The reason why the Bill of Rights is important to me is because I want our society to be united like it used to be, only better. I can speak my opinion because there is a right that gives me the “freedom of religion, speech, press, petition, and assembly.” That is also how it affects me, by giving me so many wonderful opportunities, opportunities I couldn’t even imagine. I now see why America is the land of the free and the home of the brave.
