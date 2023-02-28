Members of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade gave hands-on lessons to Stone Memorial High School art students last week during a daylong field trip to Plateau Creative Arts Center.
In addition to a tour of the studio, the students were taught a number of art media by the artists who practice them.
The first lesson was taught by Chris Anderson using alcohol inks — inks that are fast-drying, highly pigmented and waterproof.
With alcohol inks, several different techniques are possible, as they can be “revived.” This means that when dried ink comes into contact with fresh ink or alcohol, it reacts and can be further processed.
One of the techniques that the students were taught is to cover the painting surface with alcohol and drip the paint onto it, and creating color gradients by blowing on the paint with a straw.
The students were also taught the basics of printmaking by Evelyn Carpenter, an artistic process based on the principle of transferring images from a matrix to another surface, allowing the articles to create “copies” of an original artwork.
The matrix is another word for a template, and can be made of wood, metal, glass or paper. The design is created on the matrix, and is inked to transfer it to the desired surface.
In this class, students used hand-inking roller tools to copy their designs onto paper in the color of their choice.
The last lesson the students had was in life drawing, taught by the Art Guild’s program coordinator, Bev Olin.
The students also had the opportunity to learn about becoming a member of the Art Guild, and how to get their art included in the Art Guild’s gallery.
