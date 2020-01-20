Public, private and home-schooled high school aged students are eligible to enter the Reba Bacon Memorial High School Art Competition with an approved entry form.
The Cumberland Art Society, 186A S. Walnut Ave., Cookeville, has sponsored this annual event for 42 years. It is the only judged high school competition in this area that offers monetary awards.
Samuel Bacon donated monies in memory of his late wife, Reba, whose legacy was to encourage and stimulate young artists in the Upper Cumberland Region.
Any student in grade 9-12 may submit one entry per category, but a teacher, principal, instructor or parent must sponsor them.
Entry forms and more detailed information can be obtained by calling the Art Society office, 931-526-2424 or Bonnie Masters, 931-526-1020. The The office is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
Entries may be delivered to the Art Society between 2-4 p.m. Feb. 26-28 and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 29.
Artwork may be registered in nine categories (or media) with four monetary awards for each group.
The 42nd Reba Bacon Memorial High School Art Competition will open with a reception to honor the participants March 8, with an awards ceremony at 2 p.m.
The Cumberland Art Society sponsors this competition and will exhibit the entries in its gallery March 2-29.
The public is encouraged to support these students by attending the reception or visiting the gallery during the month.
