Public, private and home-schooled high school aged students are eligible to enter the Reba Bacon Memorial High School Art Competition with an approved entry form. The Cumberland Art Society, 186A S. Walnut Ave., Cookeville, has sponsored this annual event for 43 years.
Any student that is in grade 9-12 may submit one entry per category BUT a teacher, principal, instructor, or parent must sponsor them. Entry forms and more detailed information can be obtained by calling the art society office, 931-526-2424 or Bonnie Masters, 931-526-1020. The artwork will be on display at the Cookeville Gallery from March 1-27, 2021. The art center open hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Artwork may be registered in nine categories (or media) with four monetary awards for each group. Samuel Bacon donated monies in memory of his late wife, Reba, whose legacy was to encourage and stimulate young artists in the Upper Cumberland Region.
The 43rd Reba Bacon Memorial High School Art Competition will open March 1, 2021. The Cumberland Art Society sponsors this competition and encourages everyone to support these students by visiting the gallery during the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.