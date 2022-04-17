High school students are building their work experience, gaining valuable customer service and business skills and helping a local business meet its staffing needs through the Career and Technical Education work-based learning program.
Kenzie Wooton, a senior at Stone Memorial High School, and Laney Barwell, a senior at Cumberland County High School, both work at Cracker Barrel of Crossville.
Barwell works as a hostess and taking to-go orders. Wooton works in the retail department.
Through work-based learning, they are able to leave school during an academic period and go to work. They earn academic credit at the same time.
Barwell said, “It’s helped me get a lot more hours. And instead of working the same shift every day, I get to experience different shifts and shift changes.”
She works about 30 hours a week while attending school.
Wooton leaves school about 11:30, with two academic blocks for work-based learning. She works about 20-25 hours a week, but is still able to participate in extracurricular activities, like cheerleading.
“They work with my scheduling,” she said of the Cracker Barrel management.
She is tasked with keeping the store looking organized and clean and assisting customers.
“I like talking with people and interacting with them,” she said.
Barwell has worked at the restaurant for about a year and a half. She’s been building skills in interacting with customers, problem solving, and mentoring other employees.
“I’m also a trainer, so I work with my fellow employees a lot,” she said.
She hopes to study business management at Middle Tennessee State University next year. She’s learned a lot of skills she’ll need for her career — some not found in books.
“This helps you learn to manage your school work, your school life and your work life,” Barwell said.
Wooton plans to study cosmetology at Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville next year. She sees the connection between her high school job and her career goals.
“It really helps you learn to talk to people,” she said.
Lannie Vickers, retail manager, said the program is a win for the restaurant, as well.
“It helps us to develop them when they’re young, and some stay on with us and become managers,” Vickers said.
It also helps with scheduling, adding the number of people available to work daytime shifts.
“We need everyone’s different availability,” he said. “That helps us out during the day.”
High school students can be found working throughout the day in a variety of locations and businesses.
Robbie Casteel, education coach for the CTE department, said the program has grown by 24% this school year, with 140 students participating.
Students earn academic credit often while working in a field that complements their career goals.
Employers interested in learning more about work-based learning can contact Casteel at 931-484-4769.
