Randy and Glenda Bond have partnered with Cumberland County United Fund in a unique program that pays tribute to their son, Scott, and supports community students in furthering their education.
“It is a great honor to see the Scott Miller Bond Scholarship Fund become established in Scott’s loving memory by his family Randy, Glenda, and Michael Bond,” said Jennifer Marcum, United Fund president. “Through the creation of this scholarship fund, they have cultivated seeds of opportunity for 12 local people within our community, who are pursuing a higher education, with a collective value of $9,500 in scholarship assistance in this inaugural year.”
At the family’s request in lieu of flowers, donations to the scholarship fund were accepted by United Fund, a nonprofit that aids community nonprofit partnering agencies with grant funding.
The Bond family has been uniquely committed to United Fund since Scott’s grandfather, the late Glenn S. Miller, served as executive director for more than 30 years, growing deep roots within the community and its ability to lend assistance to those with the greatest need.
There were 43 scholarship applications submitted. Of these, seven were awarded to traditional high school students and five are going to nontraditional students who are either already in college or going back to school.
They plan to attend Roane State Community College, Tennessee Tech University, Middle Tennessee State University, East Tennessee State University and University of Tennessee to pursue studies in fields such as agri-business, biology, business, building construction technologies, chemistry, education, finance and nursing.
The Bond family has also generously welcomed memorial donations for Randy’s Bond’s mother, Chris Bond, who passed away earlier this year.
“On behalf of Cumberland County United Fund board of directors, please join us in applauding the Bond family for their loving generosity to establish scholarship funding to benefit our community; further illustrating the United Fund’s motto of Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” Marcum said.
High school graduate recipients are:
Cade Cox, a recent graduate of Cumberland County High School. His plans are to study business at Tennessee Tech.
Jasmin Horsley, a recent graduate of The Phoenix School. She plans to attend Roane State Community College this fall to work toward a career goal of an elementary teacher and maybe even a coach.
Brooke Parsons graduated from CCHS and will attend MTSU seeking a degree in chemistry.
Olivia Smith, a graduate of Stone Memorial High School, will be pursuing a degree in business innovation and entrepreneurship at MTSU.
Sophia Sojka, a recent graduate of CCHS, plans to attend the University of Tennessee majoring in biology.
Zane Vandever, a graduate of CCHS, plans to study finance at ETSU.
Elizabeth Velong, a recent graduate of SMHS, will pursue a degree in nursing at MTSU.
Recipients furthering their college education include:
Shelbi Brewer will be continuing her education at MTSU pursuing a degree in accounting.
Courtney Day is pursuing a degree in elementary education at Western Governors University.
Carlos Galo Pineda is continuing in building construction technologies at Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Kallie Hale is attending Tennessee Tech and is pursuing a degree in agribusiness management.
Braxton Lowe is in the accelerated nursing program at Tennessee Tech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.