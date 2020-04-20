The Phoenix School senior Sydney Heddleston has been named Fairfield Glade Lions Club second March Student of the Month.
Heddleston was selected by her high school counselor Erin Norrod to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions Club’s monthly program. Lions Co-Chair Bill and Mary Green named Sydney Heddleston Student of the Month along with Corporate Sponsor Best-One Tire and Auto Care of Crossville.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Heddleston is president of the Phoenix School Student Council. She is a school board representative and has served on the Student Advisory and Prom Committee.
She job shadowed at Cumberland Medical Center with radiology technicians and registered nurses.
Heddleston’s other activities include volunteering for a mission trip with Calvary Baptist Church, and volunteering to help teachers and nurses.
She gave a speech at the Veterans Day Program, and has been a presenter at Rotary Club. She also works at the Dress Barn.
Heddleston’s hobbies include cooking, working and volunteering. Her future plans include pursuing a degree and career in radiology technology.
Heddleston is another example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school and community activities during her four years in high school. Best-One Tire and Auto Care of Crossville and the entire membership of the Fairfield Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
Heddleston and her family will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April (probably May) with all Students of the Month during a recognition presentation.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.