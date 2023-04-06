Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.