Head Start is now enrolling preschool students for the fall.
Head Start offers high quality education for children 3-5 years old with full day preschool in classrooms.
Teachers with degrees and experience are in every classroom with curricula structured to match how children learn and develop.
Assessments track child outcomes and successes with a focus on the child’s strengths and interests.
Head Start serves children with special needs and abilities and offers assistance with potty training.
Call the Crossville Head Start at 931-484-4114 for more information.
