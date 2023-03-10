Stone Memorial High School Senior Race Harville has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club January Student of the Month.
Harville was selected by his SMHS student counselor Missy Miller to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program.
Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Race Student of the Month, along with his corporate partner, Highland Construction Inc.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Harville will be graduating with honors.
Miller describes Harville as a well-mannered, hard-working young man who represents SMHS well.
Harville plans to finish the machine tool program and own his own business. His hobbies include riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers.
He is another great example of a student with an outstanding GPA and who was highly involved in school activities during his four years in high school.
Highland Construction Inc. and the entire Fairfield Glade Lions Club membership wish Harville much success in his future goals.
Harville and his parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April with all students of the month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
