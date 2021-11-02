The Howell granddaughters of Amy Cox Harshman are establishing a one-time nursing scholarship to be awarded at the end of the 2021-’22 school year.
The scholarship will be presented to a graduating senior from either Stone Memorial or Cumberland County High School. Eligible recipients must attend a Tennessee college.
“Our grandmother was deeply connected to the local chapter of the DAR, and we have asked the chapter to help us judge the applications, along with one granddaughter,” said Susan Martin, one of the granddaughters establishing the scholarship.
Guidance counselors at Stone Memorial and CCHS have the applications for students interested in applying.
The deadline to return applications is Feb. 1, 2022.
Harshman was the first county nurse in Cumberland County and the first nurse for the Cumberland Homesteads Project. She was an original Homesteader and a charter member of The Crab-Orchard Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, with whom she served two separate terms as regent.
Any member of the Crossville community who would like to participate in the scholarship project may contact Martin at 850-982-9420.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.