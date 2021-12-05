Students and staff at Crab Orchard Elementary School “milk it” everyday. The school recently celebrated World School Milk Day.
Got milk?
- Photos submitted
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Joel "Chase" Colton, 24, of Crossville, TN, passed away Nov. 26, 2021, at Cumberland Medical Center. He was born Sept. 3, 1997, in Crossville, TN, son of Joel Douglas Colton and Christy Dawn Colton. Chase worked for Colinx and was of the Baptist Faith. He is survived by his parents, Joel Dou…
Jesse Cadle Beaty, 80, of Crossville, TN, passed away Nov. 29, 2021, at Cumberland Medical Center. He was born on May 18, 1941, in Jamestown, TN, son of the late James L. Beaty and Lillian Beaty. Jesse is survived by his wife, Helen Ann Beaty; daughter, Jessica Capps and husband, Neil; son, …
Willard Douglas Hoskins, 83, of Crossville, TN, passed away Nov. 28, 2021, at Cumberland Medical Center. Mr. Hoskins was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Old Hickory, TN, son of Jess Willard Hoskins and Macie Pearl Hoskins. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Jean Hoskins; children, Dana Allen (Arnold…
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan teen charged in Oxford High School shooting
- Police: FedEx packages found in woods at second Alabama site
- ER patient cited for assaulting another
- COLUMN: Big weekend for Maddie and myself
- AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
- Wintry weather not expected on Plateau until late December
- AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
- Arnold appears on homicide case with new attorney
- Kick off the holiday season with Friday at the Crossroads
- Markets turn cautious, reversing an early gain to end lower
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.