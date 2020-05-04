Stone Memorial High School senior Kelsey Goodwin has been named one of two Fairfield Glade Lions Club’s April Students of the Month.
Goodwin was selected by her high school counselor Karen Hicks to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions’ monthly program. Lions Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Goodwin Student of the Month, along with corporate sponsor Crossville Heating & Cooling.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Goodwin is the president of the Interact and Make It Count Club, and vice president of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America Club. She is also a member of the Beta Club, Student Council, Theater, and Renaissance Club. She had also participated in the SMHS Dance Team.
Her other activities include working with the Homestead United Methodist Church Food Pantry, and she is also a Thespian Society member and a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards attendant. Goodwin competed as a sophomore in the Tennessee Tech University Geometry Math Competition, and she is involved with Young Women in Song and Harmony.
Goodwin’s hobbies include singing, playing guitar, acting, hiking, playing with her dogs, and doing technical work for her school’s theater program.
Her future plan includes attending Middle State Tennessee University in the fall as video and film production major. She hopes to one day work on production on a movie or television set.
