Stone Memorial High School senior Brooke Vaccaro has been named Fairfield Glade Lions Club April 2021 Student of the Month.
Vaccaro was selected by her school counselor, Andrea Simmons, to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Brooke “Student of the Month” along with her corporate partner, Crossville Heating & Cooling. Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. In addition, Brooke has worked as an office aid for the vice principal’s office.
Brooke works Walmart in the online grocery pickup department. Her hobbies include shopping, hiking and walking her Pardi poodle.
Brooke’s future plans include pursing a degree in either dental hygiene or as a dentist. She would like to attend either Roane State College or Tennessee Tech University to work towards this goal.
Brooke is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school. Crossville Heating & Cooling and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
Brooke and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April 2021 with all “Students of the Month.” The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
