Cumberland County High School Senior Tyler Looney has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club December Student of the Month.
Looney was selected by his school counselor Kalli Buck to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Tyler Student of the Month, along with his corporate partner, Gordon Moving & Storage, Mark and Joyce Gordon.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Looney is an active member of the CCHS marching band and the Student Council. He is also an active member of the First United Methodist Church Youth Group.
His hobbies include fishing and playing the drums.
Looney plans to attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville to major in mechanical engineering. He hopes to join the Pride of the Southland Marching Band.
Looney is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during his four years in high school. Gordon Moving & Storage, LLC and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish him much success in his future goals.
Looney and his parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April with all Students of the Month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
