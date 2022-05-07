Stone Memorial High School Senior Phillip Garrett has been named Fairfield Glade Lions Club’s April Student of the Month.
Garrett was selected by his school counselor Karen Hicks to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Garrett Student of the Month along with his corporate partner, Crossville Heating & Cooling.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Garrett serves as Student Council president and senior class treasurer. He has also been involved with the FFA, Art Club, Young Democrats and Republican Club, and Junior Class Volunteer.
Garrett has been on the SMHS bowling and soccer teams for four years. He will graduate with cum laude honors and has been awarded the Spirit Award in Bowling.
Garrett’s community activities include youth member of Clarkrange Baptist Church; member of Children of Crossville Junior Chamber Orchestra, Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra and Street Reach Ministries Memphis.
He also volunteered at the Bigfoot Festival and the Ollie the Otter Christmas Parade.
Garrett plans to attend Volunteer State Community College to pursue a degree to become a veterinarian technician.
Garrett is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during his four years in high school. Crossville Heating & Cooling and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish him much success in his future goals.
Garrett and his parents attended the Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April with all Students of the Month.
The students were introduced individually and received a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
