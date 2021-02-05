Cumberland County High School senior Tucker Lee Christopher has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club November 2020 Student of the Month.
Christopher was selected by his school counselor Robin Hull to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Christopher “Student of the Month” along with his corporate partner, First National Bank of Tennessee.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. Christopher is an active member of many clubs and organizations including the Cumberland County High School golf team, baseball team, National BETA Club, Conquerors Through Christ and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
He is involved in other activities including the youth group at church. He also owns his own lawn mowing company, Christopher Lawn Care.
His hobbies include working at church, golfing, playing baseball and fishing.
Christopher’s future plans include attending Roane Community College, attending TCAT for welding, and to one day own his own welding business.
Christopher is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during his four years in high school. First National Bank of Tennessee and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish him much success in his future goals.
Christopher and his parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April 2021 with all “Students of the Month.” The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
