Stone Memorial High School senior James Garrett has been named Fairfield Glade Lions Club January 2020 Student of the Month.
Garrett was selected by his high school counselor Karen Hicks to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions’ monthly program. Lions Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named James Garrett “Student of the Month” along with corporate partner Highland Construction, Inc.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. James is an active member of many school clubs and activities. He is a member of the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and the Guitar Club. He participates on the SMHS bowling team and the track and field team. James’ studies include enrollment in the TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) program. His other activities include participation in COCCO (Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra) and is a member of the Clarkrange Baptist Church youth group. His hobbies include working on vehicles, music, welding and off roading.
His future plans include completion of his welding certification, earning an Associates Degree from Roane State Community College, and seeking employment from either Oak Ridge National Laboratory or Lee Company.
Garrett is another example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school and community activities during his four years in high school. Highland Construction, Inc., and the entire membership of the Fairfield Lions Club wish him much success in his future goals.
Garrett and his parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April 2020 with all “Students of the Month” recognition presentation. The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
