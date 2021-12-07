On Oct. 2, the Stone Memorial High School and Cumberland County High School FFA chapters hosted their inaugural Fall Farm Day. This event was sponsored by many local businesses and raised money for student travels throughout the school year. With over 500 people attending, the event was a great success.
Students showcased their project animals and were able to educate the public about an industry they hold dear to their hearts. There were bounce houses, slushies, craft vendors, food vendors and much more at the event.
At the Fall Farm Day, SMHS had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new barn. This barn will house all types of hands-on learning experiences for students. The advisors and students are extremely excited for the future uses of this barn. At the ceremony, Dr. Scott Maddox and Dr. Ina Maxwell spoke about the importance of agricultural education and the opportunities the facility would provide for students. Special guest and alumni Sophie Helton, who is currently serving as the Tennessee FFA state treasurer, spoke about how proud she was to come from a community who valued agriculture and educating students, while preparing them for the work force and higher education.
The chapters would like to thank the community for their support and hope everyone is looking forward to the event next year! They would especially like to thank the following businesses also for their sponsorships and support of this event — Upper Cumberland Window Cleaning, Leisure Craft Pontunes, First National Bank, Wade Stover, Pro Electric, AutoQuik, Century 21, Willow Catering, Crossville Wholesale Carpet, Holston Gases, The Donut Cafe, Check Into Cash, Outlaw Graphics, The Flying Pig, Creations by Cassie, Zack Miller Construction, Stubbs Construction, Scott Proffitt Trucking and Landscape Yard, The DogWalk Resort and Spa, Farm Bureau, Coop, H&R Custom Slaughter, Keith Frazier Stone, Cunningham Memorial Banner, Aaron’s, Steve Christian, Creations by Cassie, 19th Hole Restaurant, Lantana Lucy’s BBQ, Wyndham Resort and Grass is Greener Lawn Company.
