Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 and its Auxiliary Unit 294 are pleased to announce that they will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior seeking to continue their education at an accredited college in fall 2020.
This scholarship is intended for a student who has a parent or immediate family member serving or who has served in the United States Navy, Marine Corps, or Coast Guard. An honorable discharge is required for those who are no longer actively serving.
Scholarship applications have been forwarded to Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School’s student counselors for dissemination. Applications must be completed by April 15 to be considered.
Once received, FRA Branch 294 members will review and evaluate the applications. During the week of May 6 selected students will be contacted for a personal interview.
All questions on the application must be answered in entirety or the application will not be considered.
Contact Mr. William Rhodes, Branch 294 scholarship chairman, at (931) 788-0414 for any additional questions.
