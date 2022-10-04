The Fleet Reserve Association is a national service organization of enlisted members of the military sea services (United States Navy, United States Marine Corps, United States Coast Guard).
Each year the organization sponsors an essay contest, open to all seventh- to 12th-grade students, and provides cash prizes to the three top place entries at each grade level.
Historically the FRA has solicited participation from the public schools, but organizers realized that there are so many more students that deserve the opportunity to display their patriotism. They are now extending the contest to include students from special schools, private schools, and those that are homeschooled.
First-place entries from each grade level are automatically entered into the regional competition for consideration. Regional first-place entries are then submitted to the Fleet Reserve Association National Office for consideration. In the 2021-’22 competition, the local Fleet Reserve Association branch had three out of five essays win first place at the regional level. Those three were submitted to national and two were selected as national winners — one for second place and one for third place.
The theme for this year’s essay is “What the United States Flag Stands For.” All entries must follow these rules to be eligible for consideration:
• All entrants shall be students in grades 7-12 (or equivalent).
• Entrants must be sponsored by a branch of the Fleet Reserve Association or a unit of the Ladies Auxiliary, or by an FRA member-at-large.
• The essay shall be on the theme designated and shall not exceed 350 words.
• The essay shall be legibly written or typed on one page and one side of the paper.
• The essay theme title must appear on the essay as written.
A student may submit only one entry each year.
Each entry must be accompanied by a separate sheet stating the entrant’s name, address, ZIP code, telephone number, school grade (or equivalent), name of school or the words “home schooled,” number of words in essay, and the sponsoring branch/unit or sponsor’s name.
Entries submitted to branches shall be submitted to the Branch Americanism-Patriotism Committee and postmarked not later than Dec. 1, for judging at the branch level.
Contact Tim Grimes, Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 president and Essay Committee chair, with any questions and to obtain an entry packet. Grimes can be reached at tgrimes48.tg@gmail.com or 931-248-1619.
