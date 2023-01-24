Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 is kicking off its 2023 scholarship campaign to recognize senior high school graduates seeking financial support in their endeavor to further their education.
This year, Branch 294 will award a $1,000 check to one winner and forward it to an accredited higher learning institution of their choice.
Scholarship applications have been provided to high schools and vocational schools. Applications for home-schooled students are available from their respective high school coordinator.
Scholarship eligibility is limited to first-generation family members or grandparents who’re currently serving or to an honorably discharged veteran having served in the United States Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard. Members in other branches of military service disqualify students.
Applicants submittals must be in typewritten form for each of the requirements found in the application. The scholarship committee shall review each qualified application to ensure compliance with the rules.
Each application and its contents will be evaluated based on an evaluation weight and points system.
Submittal deadline is April 1.
During the week of May 6, selected students will be contacted for personal interviews. It’s extremely important that all questions be answered in entirety or the application will not be considered.
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 wishes all entries the best of luck
Contact Scholarship Chair Bob Adams at 904-238-7904 for any additional questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.