Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 and its Auxiliary Unit 294 reminds graduating seniors and parents that the 2020-2021 scholarship contest is nearing the submittal completion date. The selected graduating senior will be awarded a $1000 scholarship check which will be forwarded to an accredited college of the student’s choice for the fall 2021 session.
As a reminder, this scholarship is intended for a student who has a parent or immediate family member serving or has served in the United States Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard. An honorable discharge is required for those who are no longer actively serving.
Scholarship applications have been forwarded to Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools’ student counselors for dissemination. Scholarship applications must be completed by April 9 in order to be considered. Once received, FRA Branch 294 members will review and evaluate the applications. Essays will be evaluated during the third week of April and selected students will be contacted for a personal interview. It is extremely important that all questions MUST be answered in its entirety or the application will not be considered.
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 and its Auxiliary Unit 294 wish all entries the best of luck! Contact William Rhodes, Branch 294 scholarship chairman, at 931-788-0414 for any additional questions.
