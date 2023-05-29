Four young men from Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools will attend the number one American Legion Boys State program in the nation at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, TN, the week of May 21.
These young men have been selected for their character, conduct, scholarship and other traits becoming for young men in high school. American Legion Post 163 co-chairs for this years Boys State, Charles Loveday and Terry Mitchell, would like to give a special thanks to the guidance counselors at CCHS and SMHS for their help in selecting these young men.
The American Legion Post 163 would like to thank the following for their sponsorship of these young men: First National Bank of Tennessee, Howard Logistics, Scott Perkins, Jack Hammond and Horace Wyatt.
American Legion Boys State Inc. is not a schoolroom activity, but a practical experience for young men in the actual problems of government as it operates in Tennessee. It does not take the place of high school subjects but is planned so that young men may put into actual practice the theories of government through actual participation in city, county and state governments organized as a “Mythical 51st State.”
This will be the 83rd Boys State program in Tennessee. There will be approximately 450 young men attending, representing nearly every county in Tennessee. Through this program, the sponsors hope to impress on future generations the responsibilities of citizenship, to develop leadership and to bring to the young men a full realization of the duties of the American citizen.
