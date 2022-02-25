Agriculture is part of our daily lives—from the food we eat to the clothes we wear. This week, more than 735,000 FFA members across the country will share the story of agriculture as part of National FFA Week. Mayor Allen Foster met with Cumberland County High School students FFA Officer Keely Frazier and Kayla Selby to sign a proclamation proclaiming Feb. 19-26 as National FFA Week.
Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the nation, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by encouraging members to develop their unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of career pathways. FFA members are future leaders, future food suppliers, future innovators and so much more.
Whether through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the National FFA Organization’s role in developing agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.
National FFA Week always runs from Saturday to Saturday and encompasses Feb. 22, George Washington’s birthday. This year, the week kicked off on Feb. 19 and culminates on Saturday, Feb. 26.
“National FFA Week is an important week for members across the country, as not only do we celebrate the organization, but we share the message of FFA and agriculture,” said Cumberland County FFA Advisor Terra Davis. During this week, FFA members at Cumberland County High School will celebrate with dress-up days at school. Supporters, teachers, and alumni are encouraged to participate and wear their FFA shirts or FFA jackets on Tuesday. Prizes and agriculture games will be played outside the cafeteria. Many members will travel to the University of Tennessee on Tuesday for the annual Goodwill Tour where they will hear from Tennessee State Officers and tour the campus. The school will hold a contest where the teacher with the most money in their jar will kiss a pig at the next school assembly. The money raised will be donated to a local charity. Members will go bowling on Tuesday night from 5-7 p.m.
The National FFA Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, recognizing Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, and the organization has been influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more.
Today, FFA and agricultural education continue to play a key role in not only developing the next generation of leaders but also developing those who will be filling the ever-growing need in the talent pipeline.
National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to share agriculture with their fellow students and their communities. During FFA Week, chapters also give back to their communities through
National FFA Week will be featured on social media as well. Follow Cumberland County FFA on Facebook and Instagram for updates throughout the week.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
