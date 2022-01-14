Crossville Post 163 of The American Legion recently presented an overdue Boys State Governor’s Plaque to CCHS graduate Trevor Parsons. Trevor was elected Governor of Boys State in Tennessee in 2019. Trevor’s brother, Logan Parsons, also a CCHS graduate, was elected Governor in 2013, and has a plaque bearing his name in the school library.
Parson’s plaque was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. Post Commander Terry Mitchell also learned the Tennessee Department of the American Legion in Nashville no longer provided a separate plaque for the school.
Schools have traditionally displayed the achievements of their alumni to inspire future students, and the fact that two brothers were elected Governor at Boys State made it more imperative to display a plaque for Trevor’s achievement. Support of youth activities is one of the founding pillars of The American Legion, so the Crossville post did what the department headquarters could not, and approved the purchase of a Governor’s Plaque for the school in Trevor’s name.
The American Legion Boys State is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for U.S. high school students. It is a program in which students become part of the operation of local, county and state government. Participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of citizens. The training is objective and centers on the structure of city, county and state governments. Operated by students elected to various offices, activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, choruses and recreational programs.
Only those students who demonstrate leadership, character, scholarship, loyalty and service in their schools and community are considered. Merit and ability are the basis for evaluation during the actual selection process. Boys State competitions are in compliance with federal handicap laws. Most programs require a medical/parental consent certificate signed by a parent and registered doctor. The ideal method is for schools to recommend lists of eligible candidates who are high school juniors to local Legion posts. The post would then conduct interviews and select their representative(s) for the program.
The 2022 Tennessee Boys State program will be held at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville from May 22 to May 28, 2022. The American Legion Auxiliary sponsors a separate but similar program for young women called Girls State. The 2022 Girls State program will be held at Lipscomb University in Nashville, from May 29 to June 4, 2022.
In most cases, individual expenses are paid by a sponsoring post, a local business or another community-based organization. Donations to sponsor a local boy or girl for 2022 may be made to The American Legion, P.O. Box 380, Crossville, TN 38557-0380. All donations are tax deductible.
