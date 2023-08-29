Frank Clement O’Brien Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 annual scholarship winners for 2023 include, from left, Kobe Cox, FOP treasurer; Brandon McCaleb and Kerri Cain of Cumberland County High School ; Andriana Kendrick and Trinity McGlaun of Stone Memorial High School; and Dustin Jackson, FOP president. The application process requires a lengthy essay as well as a subtotal of all academic programs during the high school years.
FOP scholarship winners
