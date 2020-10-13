Attention all students, Crossville Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 is once again sponsoring the 2020-2021 FRA Americanism Essay Contest. This year’s theme is "The Bill of Rights and Me.” The Americanism Essay rules are as follows:
- • All entrants shall be students in grades seven through 12 (or equivalent). Note: the contest is also open to all home school students.
- • Entrants must be sponsored by a branch of the Fleet Reserve Association or a unit of the Ladies Auxiliary, or by an FRA member-at-large.
- • The essay shall be on the theme designated and shall not exceed 350 words.
- • The essay shall be legibly written or typed on one side of the paper.
- • The title of the essay shall be written or typed at the top of the paper.
- • A student may submit only one entry each year.
- • Each entry must be accompanied by a separate sheet stating the entrant’s name, address, ZIP code, telephone number, school grade (or equivalent), name of school or the words “home schooled,” number of words in essay, and the sponsoring branch/unit or sponsor’s name.
- • Entries submitted to branches shall be submitted to the Branch Americanism-Patriotism Committee and postmarked no later than Dec. 1 for judging at the branch level.
- • Entries sponsored by membership-at-large members shall be submitted to the national chairman and forwarded to an appropriate branch for judging in their respective grade group. All entries shall be postmarked no later than Dec. 1, 2020.
- • All entries become the property of the Fleet Reserve Association.
FRA Branch 294 members will be contacting school guidance counselors to provide a manila envelope containing posters and cover sheets. In addition to the required rules, the branch highly recommends students write their essays within the parameters of the theme. The two-sided cover sheet will be provided to the schools and must be completed in its entirety or it will be rejected. Home schooled students can download the cover sheet as well as the rules from www.fra.org/essay. Students are encouraged to add their names to the essay just below the title. Students are advised to check spelling, punctuation and grammatical sentence structure.
The winning essay from each grade will net the student $150. Local winners are forwarded for competition at the regional level and regional winners compete for national prizes. The grand national winner will receive $5,000, with additional prizes for the top three essays in each grade category ($2,500 for first place, $1,500 for second place, and $1,000 for third place). Each national winner will receive an attractive plaque citing his/her achievement, and every entrant judged at the national level receives a certificate of recognition. For additional information contact Stuart Litman, FRA Branch 294 Americanism Essay chairman, at (931) 287-0565.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.