The Bo Patton Memorial Scholarship was created in 2005, honoring former CRYSA soccer player Bo Patton who died in a tragic car accident the previous fall. Bo was involved in CRYSA as a player, coach and referee and as a member of the CCHS team. Bo’s charismatic personality, strong character and dedication to the game lead CRYSA to create the Bo Patton Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to former CRYSA players who most closely resemble the characteristics consistent with Bo including personal achievements, work ethic, community involvement and scholastic success.
With these thoughts in mind CRYSA board members have chosen the following five recipients for 2020.
Lauren Randall is a CCHS senior planning to attend Tennessee Tech this fall for an accounting degree with the hope to obtain her CPA then work in Nashville.
Maison Gargac from CCHS also plans to be admitted to Tennessee Tech with a major in marketing and business, working toward a career in public relations with the desire to enter the music industry.
Shelbi Brewer is the last senior from CCHS. She plans to further her education though MTSU with an accounting degree followed by her CPA and wishes to come back to Cumberland County to work.
The recipients from SMHS include Karun Parek, who will be advancing his knowledge through Columbia University in New York to study political science then go to law school to obtain a degree in law.
Allison Seiber, also a senior at SMHS, will be attending Tennessee Wesleyan University on a soccer scholarship with a major in education and history and a desired career path in teaching.
CRYSA scholarships are funded fully by CRYSA and supplemented by summer camp.
