Five students from Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville earned medals in the recent SkillsUSA competitions held in Chattanooga.
Gold medalists were Jonathan Thoma in Welding Sculpture and Coleman Baker in Industrial Motor Control.
They will advance to National SkillsUSA Championships held in Atlanta, GA, in June.
Silver medal winners were Ethan Patterson in Welding, John Smith in Automotive Service and Elijah Tollett in HVAC-R.
Also participating were Ethan Davis competed in Automotive Service Technology and Gatlyn LaRue competed in Electrical Construction Wiring.
“The instructors turn out good people,” said Cliff Wightman, president of TCAT-Crossville. “We try to send people in tough contests.”
SkillsUSA is a nationwide partnership of students, teachers and industry to ensure a skilled workforce. The program serves more than 300,000 high school and college/postsecondary students each year. The organization emphasizes respect for the dignity of work, ethics, workmanship, scholarship and safety.
During the competition, students worked against the clock, demonstrating their skills in their professions. The contests are conducted with the help of industry experts, trade associations and labor organizations and test competencies set by professional industry standards.
“The biggest curveball was the equipment they had in the box,” said Baker, who competed in Industrial Motor Control.
He encouraged local industry to share motor starters, relays and other equipment that is outside what someone might see in their regular workday.
“What they handed me, there was a relay from Europe, a motor starter from Germany. Where an auxiliary should be was actually the coil,” Baker said. “Before I even got started, there was a lot of just figuring out how this all operated and worked.”
Taking that time to evaluate the equipment was what Baker said helped him excel in the competition.
He has graduated from TCAT Crossville and is set to begin a program for underwater welding in Seattle, WA.
Patterson competed in Welding and won silver.
“They handed me a blueprint and said ‘make it,’” Patterson said. He was given a time limit to complete the project, which included two welding processes.
Patterson thanked his instructor, Rick Farmer. He graduated in April and was ready to begin work.
“Before I started here, I had never struck an arc. I didn’t know a single thing about welding. All I knew is I wanted to try it and put my best foot forward every day,” Patterson said.
Thoma said he had attended TCAT in years past and learned welding. Over time, he let his certifications lapse, but was able to come back and practice his skills.
He competed in Welding Sculpture, which elevates welding skills to an art form. He created a sculpture of a dragon.
“Metallurgy has always fascinated me,” Thoma said. “Anything that you could call metalworking, besides machining, I put into that.”
He smelted the metal and made the alloys with recycled scrap metal for the sculpture he has created and has been told needs to be in a museum.
As a gold medalist, Thoma will compete in Atlanta in June.
Wightman encouraged local businesses to support the school’s SkillsUSA competitions.
SkillsUSA 2022 sponsors for TCAT Crossville include: Car Fix, Victory Automotive Group, Small Biz Staffing, Christine Stinson, DataComm Cabling, LLC, Cumberland Medical Center, Cumberland Auto Parts, Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union, We The People, Highland Federal Savings & Loan, Phillips Distributing, Dr. Kimberly Johnson, Mr. Don Sadler, Tabor’s, Conservative Americans for Tennessee.
