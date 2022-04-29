The Art in the Park event held last week at Crossville’s Centennial Park proved to be a success with ribbons, cash prizes, free Naxolone training, free food and anti-drug information available for attendees and participants.
Highlight of the event, sponsored by the Cumberland Prevention Coalition, was an art competition for area students. Work was on display for those attending to view.
It was the first event of its kind sponsored by the CPC, an organization open for membership to the public with a goal of promoting drug education, providing tools to help with protecting prescription drugs and a host of education programs focused on youth.
Those receiving awards for their art work are:
•Brown Elementary: Adilyn Speich, seventh grade, first place; Blake Gibson, sixth grade, first place; Mary Brown, sixth grade, second place; and Rita Cantrell, seventh grade, honorable mention.
•North Cumberland Elementary: Gravin S., sixth grade, honorable mention; Alyssa N., eighth grade, honorable mention; and Elle Matthews, fourth grade, first place.
•South Cumberland Elementary: Darbie Hurley, eighth grade, honorable mention.
•Martin Elementary: Amiyah Cauicchio, eighth grade, first place; and Chloe Swafford, eigth grade, second place.
•Gateway: Hannah Kilby, high school, honorable mention.
•Stone Memorial High School, Maggie Hazelton, 11th grade, second place; Kaylee Vardy, 11th grade, first place; Emily Hazelton, 11th grade, first place; Abigail Walker 12th grade, honorable mention; Jayje Dinkens, tenth grade, honorable mention; Wyatt Gyndler, tenth grade, honorable mention; and Hannah Kirby, ninth grade, honorable mention.
•Cumberland County High School: Lindsay Gonzalez, honorable mention; Zinnia Adams, two honorable mentions; Zoey Russell, first place; Rylee Allen, second place; and Halley Stephens, first place.
Drug recovery programs, children advocates, the Tennessee National Guard interdiction team and many other organizations sponsored booths with persons present to answer questions and distribute education materials.
The coalition has additional events open to the public planned for the year and announcements will be forthcoming. More information is available on the organizations’ Facebook page and by calling the office at 931-210-0384.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.