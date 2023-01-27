Once again, in December 2022, 497 fifth graders from the Cumberland County schools attended a full day fun learning experience at BizTown.
Junior Achievement of East Tennessee in Clinton is an experiential learning opportunity for students to learn what it takes to be successful in the real world.
Elementary school students are not old enough to drive, work, vote or be the boss. But that doesn’t stop them from operating banks, managing restaurants, writing checks and voting for mayor at JA BizTown.
Students who have gone to Biztown return home excited about what they’ve learned.
Volunteers get a chance to see real learning taking place in the space of a few hours.
Volunteers are always needed. Anyone interested in being a part of this program is encouraged to contact Brooke Shaffer, Youth Achievement Foundation president, at bshaffer@cumberlandcountytn.gov.
