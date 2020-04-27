Clarkrange High School sophomore Kaylea Fields won first place in the FRA Branch 294’s annual Americanism Essay contest. Fields’ essay was judged against sophomores’ submittals from Cumberland County High Schools and Clarkrange High School. Though Fields was unable to attend the FRA Branch 294’s annual Americanism Essay Contest recognition ceremony, the branch conducted another ceremony for her at school. FRA Branch 294 extends a hearty congratulations with hopes that she once again will compete in this year’s essay contest.
What My Vote Will Mean to Me
By Kaylea Fields
A vote to mean is more than a simple check mark, or the push of a button. A vote symbolizes the heart of what this country is built upon, what generations have taught all over the globe to protect, and the very idea of what being an American is about.
My vote is not only my personal choice, but it represents my voice, my passions, and my beliefs. It is easy to fall into the trap of believing that single vote doesn’t matter, that something I believe of stand for won’t affect anything.
Yet that is the opposite of what not only started this country, but has driven the entire world to look to the United States for support. Because brave men and women believed their one single vote mattered, and they willing to sacrifice for that, it set the foundation for years to come.
I believe that with one single vote, lives can be changed. As I’ve studied in school, I have seen that to hold true. People like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther, John F. Kennedy, and many more that affected history because of their “vote.” With their voices they proclaimed their beliefs, and shaped history with what started as one person.
In America we vote for things that aren’t always popular, even within a household or community, but it is what unities us in the ability to do so.
I may disagree with someone’s else’s vote, but the freedom they have to vote is what establishes our freedom to be just that ... free.
A vote can alienate, can encourage, can anger, can strengthen, and also it can kill, but a vote will always be an opportunity to be heard no matter what our status, or income, or job may be.
I cannot sit at home and say that my vote doesn’t matter, because it would I believe that I don’t matter, that I’m forced to just deal with whatever happens. But I won’t be silenced, not because I have to be heard, but because I can be heard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.