Fairfield Glade Rotarians spend many hours a week giving back to their community.
At Crab Orchard Elementary School, they assist teachers and administrators by working with students and helping with school projects. They also supply teacher-requested items for students, provide mentoring and teaching assistance to students and conduct fundraising to help build the school playground.
In recent efforts, Rotarians offered support by washing windows in the cafeteria, power washing sidewalks and installing plaques in the cafeteria.
“Our members have a great time as we strive to assist the youngsters in our community. Working with Crab Orchard Elementary School brings a special feeling of achievement as we bond with school personnel and students,” stated Deb Birdsall, president of Fairfield Glade Rotary.
Birdsall concluded, “The Fairfield Glade Rotary will continue to update community residents about our efforts at Crab Orchard Elementary School, especially as we strive to help with the completion of the school playground.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.