Cumberland County FFA members know how to get their hands dirty! They recently competed in the District FFA Land Judging Career Development Event (CDE). Land Judging consists of determining characteristics of the soil from looking at the face of the soil inside a soil pit and the land around the pit. FFA members then determine many things including crop yields, land class and suitability for a homesite.
These members practiced hard for two months prior to the contests. Members competed in a virtual state land judging contest to practice before the district contest. The team placed fourth in the state and first in Middle Tennessee out of over 30 schools. FFA members that competed were Bradley Essex, Abbi Miller, Elsey Doris, Megan Phillips, Courtney Watson, Ethan Trogin, Savannah Hassler, Kaydi McClausland, Caroline Beasley and Keely Frazier. Bradley Essex placed first place overall.
The District Land Judging FFA CDE was held in Grassy Cove at Wendell Wilson’s farm on Nov. 13. Eleven schools from across the Upper Cumberland competed for top honors. Twenty-five FFA members competed at this contest representing Cumberland County FFA — Savannah Hassler, Keely Frazier, Taylor Dearman, Isabella Cross, Kaydi McCausland, Braxtyn Taylor-Davis, Cassidy Atkinson, Josilyn Hurt, Haley Marshall, Jarret Patton, Elsey Doris, Ethan Troglin, Kayla Selby, LeBron Harris, Samuel Lowe, Raelynn Pacheco, Yasmin Rojas-Estrada, Courtney Watson, Megan Phillips, Bradley Essex, Destiny Reed, Abbi Miller, Caroline Beasley, Lexi Christian and Lauren Begley.
The teams placed first and fourth place overall at this contest. Members on the first place team were Ethan Troglin, Courtney Watson, Megan Phillips and Kayla Selby. Members on the fourth place team were Abbi Miller, Caroline Beasley, Bradley Essex and Keely Frazier. Ethan Troglin, junior at Cumberland County High School, placed second high individual, and Kayla Selby, junior, placed fourth place over all individually. Without the support and help from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) staff members, this contest would not have been possible.
