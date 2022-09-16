Fall Farm Day and Truck, Tractor and Car Show will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 17 at Stone Memorial High School at 2800 Cook Rd., Crossville. Admission is $2; festivities include food trucks, vendors, bouncy houses, face painting, hayrides and a petting zoo. Truck, Tractor and Car Show entry fee is $15 per vehicle before Sept. 16; $20 per vehicle the day of the show. Trophies will be awarded at 2:30. All proceeds from the events support Stone Memorial and Cumberland County High School FFA chapters. Call or text Chelsea Phillips at 931-200-5749 for more information.
Farm Day returns Saturday
