Cumberland County Farm Bureau Women recently held an essay contest for countywide fifth-grade students as part of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee’s statewide contest.
This year’s contest theme was “Why is Agriculture Important?”
This contest theme was intended to give students the opportunity to tell why they feel agriculture is important while displaying their language standards and writing skills.
The judging criteria included content and accuracy of information (50%), originality of thought (20%), clarity of expression (20%) and correct use of grammar, spelling and punctuation (10%).
Winners of this year’s contest are all students in Christa Wendig’s class at North Cumberland Elementary. First place winner was Lily Mae Polson. Olivia Brown won second place, and third place went to Skylee Young. Each student received
a certificate and prize money ($100, $75 and $50 respectfully).
Lily Mae’s winning essay has been submitted to the Tennessee Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee’s State Contest.
The state contest will be judged, and winners announce at their state leadership conference in late April.
The Cumberland County Farm Bureau Women appreciate all who participated in the contest and hope to have more entries next year.
