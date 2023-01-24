Why is agriculture important?
That is the question the Cumberland County Farm Bureau Women are asking fifth-grade students in its annual countywide essay contest.
The contest is open to all Cumberland County fifth-grade students in public and private schools, as well as homeschoolers. The purpose is to promote agriculture education.
“Hopefully the students that participate in the essay contest will obtain a better understanding of how important agriculture is to everyday life,” said Cumberland County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chair Lynn Carey.
“Agriculture provides not only food for us to survive, but it also provides so much more. It is our goal for students research all aspects of agriculture and tell us in their own words why they think agriculture is important.”
The contest deadline is Feb. 22, and the contest rules have been distributed to all public and private elementary schools.
Prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners.
Contact Carey at lynn.carey@tn.nacdnet.net or text 931-484-5442, Ext. 101 for contest rules or more information.
The Farm Bureau Women’s Committee greatly appreciates the communities support for its programs.
