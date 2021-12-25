Cumberland County High School senior Hanna Pryor has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club November Student of the Month.
Pryor was selected by her school counselor Kalli Buck to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program.
Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Hanna Student of the Month, along with her corporate partner, First National Bank of Tennessee.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Pryor is dually enrolled in the cosmetology program at Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville.
She attends Laurel Bluff Baptist Church in Kingston, TN.
Pryor’s hobbies include horseback riding and practicing her cosmetology skills.
Her future plans include becoming a hair stylist and to one day purchase land and build a home.
Pryor is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school.
First National Bank of Tennessee and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish her much success in his future goals.
Pryor and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April 2022
with all Students of the Month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name
and special month printed on it.
