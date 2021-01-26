In 1992, the Fairfield Glade Garden Club established the Helena Schmidt Scholarship in their founder’s honor. The club offers scholarships to students who are graduating from Cumberland County High School or Stone Memorial High School. Candidates must be accepted in a program resulting in a bachelor’s, associate’s degree or training certificate in a field of study in the area of agriculture, horticulture, natural resources or one directly related to the food web. Scholarship recipients must have a GPA of at least 3.0 and be active in at least one extra-curricular activity.
Scholarship amounts vary from year to year, dependent on the number of recipients. Students are eligible for additional financial assistance for subsequent school years provided they re-apply and continue in an appropriate field of study.
The brochure, instructions and application can be found online and downloaded at www.time2meet.com/fggardenclub/scholarship or from your high school guidance counselors.
Applications must be received by March 17, 2021, either through email, USPS mail or delivered to your guidance office. Club members look forward to hearing from you.
