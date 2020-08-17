Dr. Alexandra (Alex) W. Douglas, formerly of Crossville, completed her “Obstetrics & Gynecology and Women’s Health Residency Program” at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, NY, on June 30, 2020. She will continue her medical career as an assistant professor of medicine at Albert Einstein and as a staff physician at Montefiore.
2020 will be remembered as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the peak of the pandemic in New York City, Dr. Douglas volunteered to serve a special COVID-19 unit at the Montefiore Hospital.
Alex graduated from the Carl Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai in NYC in 2016, receiving a Master’s Degree in Public Health (MPH) and her Medical Doctor degree (M.D.). She earned her B.A. in International Studies and Women and Gender Studies in 2008 at Macalester College in St. Paul, MN. She also studied abroad in Venezuela, Norway, and Bolivia.
After receiving her undergraduate degree, Alex served as an intern for the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) in Washington, D.C. and as a program manager for a Quaker Women’s health clinic sponsored by the African Great Lakes Initiative in Bujumbura, Burundi (East Africa). While there she served as an official election observer for the United Nations for elections in Rwanda and Uganda.
Alex graduated from Cumberland County High School in 2004. While at CCHS she was privileged to spend her junior year abroad as a Rotary Youth Exchange Student in Bangkok, Thailand. Upon her return she was honored to be named a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International.
Dr. Douglas is the daughter of Attorney Steven C. Douglas and the Reverend Deborah W. Douglas of Crossville.
