Cumberland County High School senior Kolby Davis has been named Fairfield Glade Lions Club November 2019 Student of the Month.
Davis was selected by his high school counselor Dawn Shaw to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Kolby Davis “Student of the Month,” along with Corporate Partner First National Bank of Tennessee.
In addition to attending CCHS Kolby attends TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology for classes. He has been taking classes there since his sophomore year in high school. Davis also works part-time at Taco Bell in Crossville. His hobbies include reading, gaming, and collecting vintage game systems. His future plans include attending college to learn the skills necessary to become a certified machinist.
Davis is another example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school and community activities during his four years in high school. First National Bank of Tennessee, and the entire membership of the Fairfield Lions Club wish him much success in his future goals.
Davis and his parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April 2020 with an all “Students of the Month.” The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
