The 17th annual Dave Kirk Automotive “The Key to Your Success is Attendance” program will be held Thursday at Stone Memorial High School.
For the past 16 years, the local automotive dealership has offered juniors and seniors in local high schools the opportunity to win a new GM car or truck by maintaining good attendance and staying in school. Every week that a student attends school without an absence, tardy or early dismissal, they earn entry into a drawing. Names are drawn to take part in the final drawing held each spring.
Due to social distancing, only students who have qualified for the drawing will be in attendance along with two parents or guardians. However, everyone can enjoy the suspense through the Facebook live broadcast.
